Most popular names for babies born in (Des Moines) Iowa in 2016

News

Des Moines’ based UnityPoint Health has released a list of the top baby names for 2016. Nearly 5,000 babies were born in 2016 at three hospitals in the Des Moines area under the UnityPoint Health banner. UnityPoint has released a list of the most popular names given to those newborns. The top girl names in 2016 were Olivia, Lilly, Norah, Sophie, and Charlotte. The most popular names for boys were Jack or Jackson, Henry, Oliver, William, and Owen.

(Radio Iowa)