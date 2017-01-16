More ice still on way to parts of Nebraska, Iowa

News, Weather

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Travel remains hazardous in parts of Iowa and Nebraska as ice storms move north and east through the states. Authorities say most roadways that have been treated in anticipation of sleet or freezing rain are safe for cautious navigation. But untreated sidewalks, streets and rural roads could be treacherous Monday.

Fears of widespread power outages Sunday and early Monday have not materialized. Major utilities in both states report that fewer than 20 customers don’t have electricity. Air travel is problematical. More than 20 Monday departures have been canceled at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and five at Des Moines International Airport.

National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Boustead says more rain is expected in both states Monday, but the temperature in most spots is hovering above the freezing mark.