Montgomery County YMCA receives $40k grant for aquatics pool project

News

Officials with the Montgomery County Family YMCA of Red Oak, Sunday, said the Y has received word that it will be a recipient of a $40,000 grant award from the Rural Iowa YMCA Facility Improvement Grant Program, which is administered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Nick Zimmer, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Family YMCA, said in a Press Release, that the grant award is a major part of the estimated $65,000 needed for the YMCA’s planned Interior Resurfacing project of the Wilson Aquatics Center Pool.

According to Zimmer, “The grant will continue to allow the YMCA to be the number one educational water safety resource center for the southwest Iowa regional counties that we serve. As one of the few indoor aquatic centers in southwest Iowa, we can continue to build on our established water exercise and physical rehabilitation programs through strengthening our collaborative partnership with our county and area hospitals for more health programming for all ages. Socially, the center brings people of all ages together, which allow each generation to better understand and respect one another.”

The Rural Iowa YMCA Facility Improvement Grant Program has distributed $1,000,000 to 18 rural Iowa YMCAs over the past two years. The program seeks to strengthen rural Iowa communities by investing in facility infrastructure projects to sustain youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility initiatives at YMCAs located in communities with populations of 28,000 or less.

Funding for the program is made possible though an appropriation by the Iowa Legislature from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. The fund was established in Iowa code in 1994 and is the primary funding source for the State of Iowa financed public infrastructure-related expenditures.

Zimmer added that “The YMCA Board of Director’s in August 2016 approved a strategic plan that addresses the priorities of Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibilities for our 2500 members. The focus of the plan is to address the high rate of chronic disease and obesity in our community, plus, how we can better serve the needs of an aging population.” The Aquatic Center, he said, “Is vital to the plan by providing the necessary facility and wide range of programming for our constituency’s needs to be met…..Our swimming pool is ADA accessible, so no one is denied access to the pool.”

The YMCA Facility Committee and Board of Directors will be studying information related to the project timeline in January 2017 so as to limit the amount of pool down-time for the project’s completion. For more information on the Wilson Aquatics Center Pool Interior Resurfacing project or how one can become a member, volunteer, donor, or simply involved with the Montgomery County Family YMCA, please stop in for a visit or tour of the YMCA, call the YMCA at 712-623-2161, or visit the YMCA on Facebook, or the Y’s website at www.mcymca.com.