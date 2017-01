MONDAY, JANUARY 9th

Trading Post

WANTED: LB white hog house propane heater. 712-779-0693.

FOR SALE: 19″ Samsung TV, works well. Console stereo, measures 3′ x 9″ x 17″. Mini-stands, various. Make an offer on any of these items. Call 243-4308.

WANTED: Snap-on 1/2″ chrome ratchet, 3/4″ socket, 1 1/16″ deep well socket, 15/16″ deep well socket. Call 243-2860.

FOR SALE: 2002 Toyota Tacoma double cab (4 door, 5 passenger) pick-up, black, 6 cylinder, 4WD, automatic, loaded, in A-1 shape. Call 712-243-3350.