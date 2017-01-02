Missouri man injured in Shelby County accident, Sunday

News

A man from Missouri was injured during a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon, in Shelby County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 21-year old Brendan Matthew Moore, of Excelsior Springs, MO., was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 3:45-p.m., when he fell asleep at the wheel of his 2006 Chevy Cobalt.

After the car drifted onto the shoulder of the road, Moore over-corrected, sending the vehicle out of control. It spun across the median and across the southbound lanes of Highway 59 before sliding down an embankment and rolling over. The car hit a chain-link fence before coming to rest on its top on the Regional Waters property.

Moore, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported by Avoca Rescue to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.