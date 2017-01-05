Minor injuries reported following collision in Creston

News

Creston Police say a woman complained of pain but was not transported to the hospital, following a collision this morning at S. Walnut and E. Page Streets, in Creston. A vehicle driven by Jennifer Mackey, of Clearfield, was traveling north on S. Walnut Street at around 6:50-a.m., when her 2003 Chevrolet was struck by an eastbound 2011 Chevy Impala. The driver of the Impala, 24-year old Codie James Cook, of Creston, failed to yield at the controlled intersection. Cook was charged with Driving While Suspended and Failure to have insurance.

Damage from the collision amounted to $6,000.