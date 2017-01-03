Mills County Sheriff’s report (1/3/17)

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports one, recent arrest. As previously reported, on Sunday afternoon, 31-year old Jared Wayne Gatlin, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested by Montgomery County Deputies on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Gatlin was transferred to Mills County Deputies and was being held in the Mills Jail on $2,500 bond.

Sheriff’s officials said also, late Saturday night, a Pacific Junction man reported an incident of Attempted Burglary in the 3rd degree and Theft in the 3rd. No other details were provided.

And, one person was injured during a single-vehicle accident Monday morning, in Mills County. 23-year old Randall Dexter, of Thurman, was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, after the 1999 Chrysler he was driving went out of control on a curve. The vehicle went off the road and hit a sign before crashing through a fence and rolled onto the driver’s side. The accident happened just before 6-a.m. on 221st Street/Deacon Road.