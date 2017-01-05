MERLYN “SLUGGER” NOLAND, 63, of Adair (Svcs. 1/7/17)

Obituaries

MERLYN “SLUGGER” NOLAND, 63, of Adair, died Wed., Jan. 4th, at the Guthrie County Hospital. Services for MERLYN “SLUGGER” NOLAND will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7th, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Adair. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5-until 7-p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested, and should be directed to the family.

MERLYN NOLAND is survived by:

His wife – Teresa Noland, of Adair.

His mother – Carol Noland, of Adair.

His son – Michael (Aimee) Noland, of Adair.

His daughter – Heather (Jeff) Shutters, of Atlantic.

His sisters – Sheryl (Bob) Miller, of Adair, & Jewel (Dennis) Lawson, of Independence, MO.

and 4 grandchildren.