Marshalltown man dies following train-vs-vehicle crash

News

A collision Saturday night between a Union Pacific train and a small SUV in Marshall County has resulted in the death of a Marshalltown man. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Kyle Dean Quick died at a hospital in Des Moines after he was flown from the scene of the crash that happened at around 8-p.m Saturday, in Marshalltown.

Quick was driving a 1995 Geo Tracker northbound on 6th Street, when he went around the activated railroad crossing arms and was struck by the train. The accident remains under investigation.