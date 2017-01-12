Marne Community Club Chili Contest and Men’s Pie Contest, Jan. 15th

Sunday, January 15th is the date of the Annual Chili Contest sponsored by the Marne Community Club. At the same time, the Annual Men’s Pie Baking Contest will be held. Judging for both contests will be “people’s choice.”

Anyone interested in entering the Chili Contest should bring a gallon crock pot of chili to the Marne Community Center by 6:00 p.m. on the day of the contest. The same goes for entering the Men’s Pie Contest. There are no fees for entering. Trophies for both chili and pie winners are on display at the Marne Community Center, and the 1st place winners’ names will be added to their respective trophy.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun, either as a participant or a judge! Come to Marne and share a meal. The main course will be, of course, chili. Please bring a potluck salad to share. Pie for dessert! Beverages will be provided.