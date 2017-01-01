Marijuana growing operation found in Shelby County – 4 arrested

News

A search warrant executed Saturday in Shelby County during an ongoing investigation, resulted in the discovery of a marijuana growing operation, and four arrests. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies executed the warrant at 2036 Timber Road in rural Manilla. Four people living in the home were taken into custody. They were identified as 48-year old Sherryle Gorka, 51-year old Randall Ballard, 21-year old Alexander Gorka, and 20-year old Sophia Kurtz.

The suspects were charged with Manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, gathering where controlled substances are used, and Child Endangerment.