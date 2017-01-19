MARDELLE A. GILBERT, 87, of Audubon (Svcs. 1/20/17)
January 19th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
MARDELLE A. GILBERT, 87, of Audubon, died Tue., Jan. 16th, at the Friendship Home, in Audubon. Funeral services for MARDELLE GILBERT will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Jan. 20th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 10-a.m. until the time of service, on Friday.
Burial will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.
MARDELLE A. GILBERT is survived by:
Her son – Dan (Ila) Gilbert, of Ankeny.
Her brothers – Dr. Herman Hansen, of Colorado Springs, CO., & Louis Hansen, of Washington, IL.
4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.