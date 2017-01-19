MARDELLE A. GILBERT, 87, of Audubon (Svcs. 1/20/17)

Obituaries

MARDELLE A. GILBERT, 87, of Audubon, died Tue., Jan. 16th, at the Friendship Home, in Audubon. Funeral services for MARDELLE GILBERT will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Jan. 20th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 10-a.m. until the time of service, on Friday.

Burial will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.

MARDELLE A. GILBERT is survived by:

Her son – Dan (Ila) Gilbert, of Ankeny.

Her brothers – Dr. Herman Hansen, of Colorado Springs, CO., & Louis Hansen, of Washington, IL.

4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.