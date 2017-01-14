Man arrested after bullet fires through ceiling, hitting mom

News

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old West Des Moines man has been arrested after a gun he was handling fired, sending a bullet through a basement ceiling that hit his sleeping mother. Paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. Friday and found a 43-year-old woman shot in her upper body. She was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say her son told officers he had been holding the handgun in the home’s basement when it fired, sending the round into the ceiling and through a bed on which his mother was sleeping. He called 911. The son faces charges of reckless use of a firearm causing injury and three drug possession counts.