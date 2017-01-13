Man accused of killing woman who’d been reported missing

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa authorities intend to file murder and other charges against a man accused of killing a Des Moines resident who’d been reported missing. The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Friday that prosecutors have approved charges of robbery, burglary and first-degree murder against 22-year-old Kyle Jepson, of Des Moines. He’s accused of killing Gloria Gary, who was reported missing Jan. 5 and was last seen Jan. 3

Her car was spotted Wednesday in Parowan City, Utah, and again Thursday in Tooele County, Utah. Authorities say Jepson was taken into custody there and will be returned to Iowa. Des Moines police say they obtained a search warrant for Gary’s home and found a body believed to be hers. A positive identification awaits autopsy results.