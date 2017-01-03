LORRAINE A. GENTRY, 101, of Corning (Svcs. 1/7/17)

Obituaries

LORRAINE A. GENTRY, 101, of Corning, died Saturday, Dec. 31st, at Corning Specialty Care. Funeral services for LORRAINE GENTRY will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7th, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Corning. Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Corning, has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is open from 9:30-until 10:30-a.m. Saturday (1/7).; Online condolences may be left at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Interment will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, in Corning.

Memorials may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Corning.