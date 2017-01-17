Legislative Coffees Scheduled for Cass County

News

Officials with PRIDE (the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise, Inc.) have an announced one legislative coffee has been scheduled in Cass County for the 2017 session by PRIDE. The public is welcome to attend the session set for 10-a.m. Saturday, January 21st, the Cumberland Fire Station (216 Main Street), in Cumberland .

This year, area residents have an opportunity to meet with Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore, so they can talk about the legislative session, and hear your concerns about what matters most to southwest Iowans.

P.R.I.D.E. is the economic development organization that works on behalf of communities, businesses, and citizens for Southwest Iowa. For additional information, please contact Clarke Gerlock at 712-774-5476, or Kenner Baxter, president, at 781-2395.