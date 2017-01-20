LaVETTA MARY HANSEN, 92 of Griswold (Svcs. 1/23/17)

Obituaries

LaVETTA MARY HANSEN, 92 of Griswold, died Wed. Jan. 18th, at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Celebration of Life Memorial services for LaVETTA HANSEN will be held 11-a.m. Monday, Jan. 23rd, a the Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.

Visitation with the family is from 10-a.m. Monday until the time of service, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in the Griswold Cemetery.

LaVETTA HANSEN is survived by:

Her children: Carolyn and husband Don Pelzer, of Clinton, Arkansas; Mike and wife Sally Hansen, of Griswold.

Her brother: Lester “Bud” and wife Beverly Whiteaker of Council Bluffs.

6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Myra Hansen of Griswold; other relatives and friends.