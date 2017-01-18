KRISTINE E. McLAUGHLIN, 71, of Oakland, NE (Svcs. 1/21/17)

Obituaries

KRISTINE E. McLAUGHLIN, 71, of Oakland, NE, died Sunday, Jan. 15th, at Oakland Mercy Hospital. Funeral services for KRISTINE McLAUGHLIN will be held 3-p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 5-until 8-p.m. Friday, Jan. 20th, with the family greeting friends from 6-until 8-p.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

KRISTINE McLAUGHLIN is survived by:

Her husband – Edward McLaughlin, of Oakland, NE.

Her sons – Edward McLaughlin, of Oakland, NE; Edward Donald McLaughlin & wife Amy, of Bellevue, NE; and Wade (Ronda) McLaughlin, of Oakland, IA.

Her daughters – Angela (Kenny) Ferdinand, of Fremont, NE., & Jennifer (Chris) Ferdinand, of Oakland, NE.

Her brother – Terry (Carmen) Andersen, of Mexico.

11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.