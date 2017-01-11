Knee to the steering wheel causes Union County accident

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported following a collision Tuesday evening on Highway 34. Officials say a 2008 Chevy Suburban driven by 36-year old Andrew Warner, of Creston, was traveling west on Highway 34 at around 5:30-p.m. A 2014 Chevy Cruz driven by 51-year old Gary McDougal, of Afton, was traveling east. As both vehicles rounded a curve in the road, McDougal accidentally hit the steering wheel with his knee, causing the Cruz to cross the center line of the road and hit the Suburban on the left rear side.

Damage from the collision amounted to $6,000. McDougal was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.