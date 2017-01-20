KJAN listening area forecast from the NWS, 1/20/2017

Weather

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10-A.M.**

Early This Morning: Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Southwest wind near 5 mph.

Today: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Widespread dense fog through mid morning. Areas of fog in the late morning and afternoon. High in the mid 40s. Southeast wind near 10 mph.

Tonight: Widespread fog through the night. Light rain likely through midnight. Drizzle likely through the night. A chance of light rain early in the morning. Low in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. High in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30. Northwest wind near 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. High in the lower 40s.