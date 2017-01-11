KJAN listening area forecast from the NWS, 1/11/17

Weather

Early This Morning: Mostly cloudy. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain through mid morning. High in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Colder. Low 5 to 10 above. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph through midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Colder. High in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 5 to 10 above. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 10 to 15.

Saturday: Cloudy. High in the upper 20s.