Obituaries

KENT MULLER, 74 of Griswold, has died. A Memorial service for KENT MULLER will be held 4-p.m. Friday, January 6th, at the Atlantic United Methodist Church, in Atlantic. Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening at the Atlantic United Methodist Church from 5:30 until 8:00.

Interment will be at a later date.