JOYCE SCHROEDER AMDOR, 74, of Defiance (Svcs. 1/24/17)

Obituaries

JOYCE SCHROEDER AMDOR, 74, of Defiance, died Thursday, Jan. 19th. A Mass of Christian Burial for JOYCE AMDOR will be held 11-a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24th, at St. Rose of Lima Church, in Denison. PFannebecker Funeral Home in Denison has the arrangements.

Visitation at St. Rose of Lima Church in Denison, begins with a Rosary at 4-p.m. Monday and conclude at 7-p.m. with a Parish Vigil.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

JOYCE SCHROEDER AMDOR is survived by:

Her husband – Dr. John Amdor, of Defiance.

Her sons – John Amdor III & wife Maria, of Council Bluffs, and Jason Amdor, of Omaha.

Her daughter – Julie (Richard) Stice, of Fairview, TN.

Her brothers – Neil Schroeder, of Burlington, IA, & Cliff (Judy) Schroeder, of Williamsburg, VA.

6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.