Jok, Iowa upend No. 17 Purdue 83-78

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peter Jok scored 29 points with eight assists and six rebounds and Iowa rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat No. 17 Purdue 83-78 on Thursday night. Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team at home for the second time this season.

Caleb Swanigan, who led Purdue (14-4, 3-2) with 17 points, missed a layup in front of the rim with 13.8 seconds left and the Boilermakers down 79-78. Cordell Pemsl missed a subsequent free throw, but Iowa got the ball back after a lengthy review and Jordan Bohannon hit two from the line.

Dakota Mathias missed a contested 3 with 4 seconds left for Purdue, which lost for the first time this season to a team not in this week’s Top 25. Isaac Haas and Carsen Edward each scored 13 for the Boilermakers, who were outrebounded by the smaller Hawkeyes 35-28.