John J Harris Wrestling Tourney day one standings

Sports

January 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Team Scores
1. New Hampton 111.5
2. Atlantic 92.0
2. Creston- Orient Macksburg 92.0
4. Missouri Valley 56.5
5. Red Oak 54.0
6. Central Decatur 46.0
7. Panorama 45.0
8. Winterset 30.5
9. Bedford/Lenox 28.5
10. Shenandoah 24.0
11. Clarinda 23.0
12. Mt Ayr 21.0
13. Chariton 18.5
14. Riverside Oakland 18.0
15. Tri-Center Neola 17.0
16. Clarinda Academy 14.0
17. East Mills 13.0
17. Wayne 13.0
19. Adair Casey/Guthrie Center 12.5
20. Southwest Valley 10.0
21. Griswold 9.5
22. Clarke 9.0
23. Nodaway Valley 3.0
24. Southwest Iowa 0.0

Find brackets here

 