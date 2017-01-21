John J Harris Wrestling Tourney day one standings
January 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
|Team Scores
|1.
|New Hampton
|111.5
|2.
|Atlantic
|92.0
|2.
|Creston- Orient Macksburg
|92.0
|4.
|Missouri Valley
|56.5
|5.
|Red Oak
|54.0
|6.
|Central Decatur
|46.0
|7.
|Panorama
|45.0
|8.
|Winterset
|30.5
|9.
|Bedford/Lenox
|28.5
|10.
|Shenandoah
|24.0
|11.
|Clarinda
|23.0
|12.
|Mt Ayr
|21.0
|13.
|Chariton
|18.5
|14.
|Riverside Oakland
|18.0
|15.
|Tri-Center Neola
|17.0
|16.
|Clarinda Academy
|14.0
|17.
|East Mills
|13.0
|17.
|Wayne
|13.0
|19.
|Adair Casey/Guthrie Center
|12.5
|20.
|Southwest Valley
|10.0
|21.
|Griswold
|9.5
|22.
|Clarke
|9.0
|23.
|Nodaway Valley
|3.0
|24.
|Southwest Iowa
|0.0
Find brackets here