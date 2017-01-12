ISU receives $93M majority stake in education company

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State University Foundation is receiving a $93 million majority stake in a Massachusetts-based education company. University officials announced ISU’s stake in Curriculum Associates on Wednesday. The Iowa City Press-Citizen says that once the company is sold, the university’s share will be designated for various projects within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. ISU Foundation officials say the donors are alumni, but declined Wednesday to identify the couple.

Curriculum Associates is an educational publishing and technology industry company. It has more than quadrupled in size since 2012, and was recently named among the fastest-growing private companies by the Inc. 5000 and Boston Business Journal, according to its website.