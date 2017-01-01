ISP: Seat belt saves the life of a Madison County teen

News

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol says a Madison County teen’s life was saved by the use of her seat belt, Saturday night. 16-year old Arianna Snell, of St. Charles, was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius westbound on the Truro blacktop road, about two-miles east of Interstate 35, when the car went out of control on a curve where the blacktop meets the gravel on the road.

The car rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:50-p.m., Saturday. Snell was transported by New Virginia Rescue to Mercy West Hospital in Des Moines. There was no report on her condition.