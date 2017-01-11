ISABELLE HEINBUCH, 91, of Greenfield (Svcs. 1/14/17)

Obituaries

ISABELLE HEINBUCH, 91, of Greenfield, died Tuesday, January 10th, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Celebration of Life Services for ISABELLE HEINBUCH will be held 1:30-p.m. Saturday, January 14th, at the Frist Presbyterian Church in Greenfield. Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield has the arrangements.

Visitation at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Greenfield, is from 2-until 7-p.m. Friday, Jan. 13th, with the family greeting friends from 5-until 7-p.m.; Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Burial will be in the Greenfield Cemetery, with refreshments available at the church following the committal services.

Memorials may be directed to the Isabelle Heinbuch memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

ISABELLE HEINBUCH is survived by:

Her sons – Gary Heinbuch and wife Lynn, of Fonanelle, and Tim Heinbuch, of Greenfield.

Her daughter – Cindy Armstrong and husband Pat, of Greenfield.

2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her sister-in-law Donna Bittner, of Greenfield, many other family and friends.