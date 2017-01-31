Irwin woman arrested in Audubon

News

The Audubon Police Department reports the arrest on Monday of 20-year old Kira Spring Eng, of Irwin, on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. Eng was transported to the Audubon County Jail and held pending an appearance before a magistrate.

And on Saturday, 27 year old Carl Joseph Musser, of Hamlin, was arrested in Audubon for Driving Under Suspension. Musser was transported to the Audubon County Jail and later released on promise to appear in court.