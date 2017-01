News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Irwin man on Thursday on an arrest warrant. 24-year-old Orin Wesley Wright III was arrested for Vehicular Homicide-Operating Under the Influence, a Class B Felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 21, 2016 which resulted in the death of 67-year-old Russel John Buckley of Earling. Wright was held in the Shelby County Jail on $25,000 bond.