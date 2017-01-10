IRENE WESTFALL, 100, of Guthrie Center (Formerly of Boxholm) 01-13-2017

Obituaries

IRENE WESTFALL, 100, of Guthrie Center (Formerly of Boxholm) died Monday, January 9th at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral Services for IRENE WESTFALL will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boxholm. Twigg Funeral Home of Panora has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13th at the Church one hour prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines at 2:00pm on Friday.

IRENE WESTFALL is survived by:

Daughters: Mary Kay (Don) Hamilton of Panora. Kay (Leroy) Conrad of Georgia.

Son: Don Westfall of Oklahoma.

Daughter-in-law: Deloris Keating of Missouri.

Sons-in-law: Lyle Shaver of Ankeny. John McGuiness of Florida.

25 Grandchildren

Numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Many other family and friends.