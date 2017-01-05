Iowa’s top election official announces voter ID bill

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s top election official has announced a bill that would require voters to show identification at the polls, and Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have indicated a willingness to pass it into law.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate told reporters Thursday that a voter ID bill was needed to ensure integrity in Iowa’s election system. The assertion comes after Pate released a statement in October calling Iowa “one of the best states in the nation for both voter participation and voter integrity.”

Pate says the system is clean but needs to be kept that way. There is little evidence of fraudulent voting in Iowa. Sen. Jeff Danielson, a Cedar Falls Democrat, says the changes would disenfranchise voters. Pate didn’t provide a copy of the proposed bill but confirmed it wouldn’t allow use of student IDs as valid identification to vote.