Iowa’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame names inductees

The names of the inductees into the 2017 class of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are being released. The Arnolds Park-based music association pays tribute to those groups and people who have influenced Iowa’s rock-and-roll music scene. The hall’s John Senn says six Iowa bands are on the list of honorees.

(As above) “Jeff Brandt and Galaxy out of the central region by Des Moines, Lavender Lace Band from the same area,” Senn says. “We have a group called High Heel and the Sneakers from the southwest part of the state. From the southeastern part of the state, we have The Night People. From the northeast, we have Hampton Road, and from the northwest, Prince and The Paupers.”

Senn says many of the bands will be performing at the annual Hall of Fame concert at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from September 1st through 3rd. That concert series has run two decades now.

(As above) “It started in 1997 and every year, it’s amazing,” Senn says. “We have people come from all over the state, all over the United States and even from foreign countries that are from Iowa and played within the state with groups.”

Individual performers being inducted include: Angelo Doud and Craig Erickson, while Spirit Awards are going to: Surf Zombies, Merle and Jan Wiese, Greg Miksich and Bruce Cameron. Tickets for the reunion concert go on sale June 1st. For details, visit: www.iowarocknroll.com.

(Radio Iowa)