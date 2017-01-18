Iowa women roll to win at Rutgers

Sports

(From hawkeyesports.com) PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A hot-shooting University of Iowa women’s basketball team won its first Big Ten road game and handed Rutgers its first Big Ten home loss, 71-59, on Tuesday at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

The Hawkeyes improved to 12-7 overall, 3-3 in conference play by shooting a season-high 62.5 percent from the field and making 19 of 24 free throws. Sophomore center Megan Gustafson (7 of 7) and freshman guard Makenzie Meyer (4 of 4) were perfect from the field. Junior forward Chase Coley made 4 of 5 field goals and scored eight points, matching a season high set in the season opener on Nov. 11.

Iowa snapped a six-game conference road losing streak dating to a 79-64 win over Northwestern on Jan. 31, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois.

The Hawkeyes led 29-27 at halftime before extending the lead to 52-39 after three quarters by making all seven field goals in the frame.