Iowa State prepares for tonight’s visit to No. 2 Baylor

Iowa State’s first road test in Big-12 Conference play will be as tough one when they visit second ranked Baylor tonight (Wednesday night). The Cyclones opened the league race by rallying for a victory at home over Texas Tech and now face a Baylor team that coach Steve Prohm says is a tough match-up.

Baylor is 13-0 and Prohm says the few teams that have played the Bears close played with an edge. The toughest match-up for Iowa State may be Baylor 6-10 forward Jonathan Motley, who averages more than 16 points and nine rebounds.

The game will match Iowa State’s four-guard look against the size of Baylor. Tip-time is 7-p.m.