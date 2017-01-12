Iowa preparing for looming teacher shortage

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa education officials expect the state to face a teacher shortage, and leaders are preparing to address the issue. The Des Moines Register reports Iowa universities are graduating 400 fewer teachers, counselors and administrators annually than in 2013. The Iowa Department of Education says about 2,100 graduates are earning education degrees a year.

Education leaders are hosting round-table discussions and increasing recruiting efforts, especially for jobs in special-education. The looming problem is also compounded by the number of teachers nearing retirement. Some education officials are increasing incentives to lure applicants. Des Moines Public Schools is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to special education teachers.

Anne Sullivan, chief of human resources in Des Moines schools, says another incentive for teachers beginning their careers is a free master’s program.