Iowa prepares for a visit by No. 25 Maryland

Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes try to bounce back from a lackluster effort in a loss at Northwestern when they host 25th ranked Maryland tonight (Thursday night). The Terrapins are 4-1 in the Big Ten and 16-2 overall.

Maryland’s guard tandem of junior Melo Trimble and freshman Anthony Cowan average better than 28 points per game. Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery says 6-9 freshman Ryan Kriener has earned additional playing time. After scoring a total of 30 points in Iowa’s first 17 games the Spirit Lake native has scored 20 points the past two games and has made nine of 11 shots.

Pre-game coverage on KJAN begins at 5-p.m., with the tip off set for 6:04-p.m. The game will also be televised by ESPN.

(Learfield Sports)