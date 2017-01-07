Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigration hold bill

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Senators from Nebraska and Iowa have re-introduced a bill requiring immigration officials to hold in custody anyone who has entered the country illegally and charged with a crime resulting in injury or death of another person. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Deb Fisher and Ben Sasse of Nebraska introduced Sarah’s Law in June but it failed to advance.

The law is named after 21-year-old Sarah Root, of Council Bluffs, who died after the SUV she was driving was struck in Omaha by a pickup driven by Eswin Mejia in early February. Prosecutors say he was in the United States illegally and driving drunk.

He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide. Immigration officials declined to keep him in custody. He bonded out of jail and fled. The bill was introduced again Thursday.