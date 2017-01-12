Iowa man sentenced to prison for abusing preteen girl

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for inappropriately touching a preteen girl over a five-year period. The Sioux City Journal reports 38-year-old Bryan Barnhart was sentenced Tuesday in Woodbury County District county after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents say that Barnhart babysat the girl from 2006 to 2011, starting when she was 5 years old. The girl told police that Barnhart touched her inappropriately many times during that period. Authorities say Barnhart admitted the allegations were true and acknowledged sexually abusing other children.