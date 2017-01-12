Iowa hosts No. 17 Purdue tonight

News, Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a difficult task as they host 17th ranked Purdue tonight (Thursday) in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 in the league race and need to find a way to slow down Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan. The sophomore is averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Purdue hammered the Hawkeyes in the first meeting 89-67 just over two weeks ago. Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery says the Boilermakers are difficult to guard.

Tip-off from Carver Hawkeye Arena is at 8-p.m. Pre-game coverage on KJAN begin at 7-p.m.

(Learfield Sports)