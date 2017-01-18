Iowa early News Headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 18th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. If approved, it would be the first law of its kind in the country. And it could make the state vulnerable to costly court challenges. The proposal would permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that would go against typical statute of limitation rules.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa senator has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for his part in attempting to hide payments he received to endorse presidential candidate Ron Paul in 2012. Kent Sorenson was Iowa chairman of Congresswoman Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign when he shifted support to Paul days before the 2012 Iowa Caucuses. Prosecutors sought probation because Sorenson testified against three Paul campaign staffers. Judge Robert Pratt said Sorenson’s acts of corruption justified prison time.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she supports cutting money that helps at-risk youth in Iowa in order to pay for a new program that ends state funding for Planned Parenthood. Reynolds, the incoming Iowa governor, defended the plan Tuesday by saying other services like foster care wouldn’t be affected. The Associated Press reported Sunday that the plan includes passing up millions of federal dollars and redirecting $2.8 million that currently goes to child and family services.

MARION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa civil rights group is warning an eastern Iowa city to stop enforcing a local ordinance that requires a permit to hold a political sign on a sidewalk. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa demands in a letter Tuesday to Marion leaders that they end enforcement of the ordinance after receiving a complaint from a local resident. The ACLU says police warned the resident in September that he was breaking local law.