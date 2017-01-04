Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., Jan. 4th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:35 a.m. CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police video shows an Iowa trooper jammed the barrel of his loaded rifle into the shoulder of a suspect at the end of a police chase, leaving the man injured. The Associated Press obtained the video through an Iowa open records law request. It shows suspect Shanne Arre reacting in pain after Iowa State Patrol officer Jeremy Probasco strikes him with the weapon.

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — A man who died after a fall at a state park near Boone has been identified as an Ames resident. The state Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday identified the fall victim as 63-year-old Danny Dean Carlile. He was among about 100 people who joined for a New Year’s Day hike Sunday morning at Ledges State Park. Carlile lost his footing while taking photos at an overlook and fell about 60 feet. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Massachusetts-based company says it hopes to build a manufacturing and distribution center in eastern Iowa that eventually will employ 500 people. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Tuesday that plastic-container company Sterilite wants to build a $73 million facility on 160 acres of land. KWQC-TV reports it would be the largest building in Davenport. City officials will begin considering an incentive package that would include 15 years of property tax rebates and road improvements.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad says it “makes sense” for Iowa to consider legislation that would require voters to show identification when casting an election ballot in the state. The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday that such a requirement would ensure voters are valid and aren’t voting in more than one state. State officials do not track voter fraud statewide, but cases of fraudulent voting are exceedingly rare in Iowa.