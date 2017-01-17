Iowa early News Headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 17th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:38 a.m. CST

WALNUT, Iowa (AP) — Residents hope streetscape work and building renovations will help return their small town of Walnut to its former glory. The Pottawattamie County community of around 775 residents has long been known as the Antique City for its many antique shops. Mayor Gene Larsen told The Daily Nonpareil that the project is part of the community’s effort “to maintain the vitality of the antique trade.”

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled to begin Feb. 14 for the last of three people accused of kidnapping an Ottumwa woman. Court records say Joel Herrarte Jr. has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges. Two others convicted already have been sentenced.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have listed an inmate as escaped from the state work release facility in Waterloo. The Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release Monday that Shawn Washington didn’t return Sunday from a furlough. Washington was convicted in Black Hawk County of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, ongoing criminal conduct and with prohibited acts.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A driver has died at a hospital after his vehicle was hit by a train in Marshalltown. The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday. . Authorities say Kyle Quick was driving across tracks when his vehicle was struck. Authorities say he died Sunday at a Des Moines hospital.