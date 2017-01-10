Iowa early News Headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10th 2017

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican leaders on Monday kicked off the new session of the Iowa Legislature with promises to bring major changes to the workings of state government, while university students criticized a push for voter identification at the election polls. The dynamic of complete GOP majority in the Iowa Capitol is expected to sweep in a range of conservative legislation that includes abortion restrictions and changes to collective bargaining.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Polaris Industries is eliminating its unprofitable Victory Motorcycles brand to focus on its Indian Motorcycle brand and other products. Polaris announced the decision Monday to shut down Victory after 18 years. Polaris CEO Scott Wine says the company decided that its Indian Motorcycle brand had better growth prospects.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A judge says deputies in northern Iowa didn’t use excessive force when they repeatedly deployed stun guns against a violent suspect who died after their 2013 confrontation. U.S. Magistrate Judge C.J. Williams has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Larry and Cheryl Zubrod, the parents of 39-year-old Michael Zubrod of Northwood. Williams ruled that Worth County deputies were justified in using Tasers because Zubrod actively resisted arrest after using a hammer to severely injure his girlfriend.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Texas businessman has pleaded guilty to fraud and admitted to helping lottery computer technician Eddie Tipton cash jackpots in a multi-state lottery number-fixing scheme that netted more than $2 million. Robert Rhodes pleaded guilty in a Des Moines courtroom Monday.