Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 1/5/2017

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Charles Grassley says he doesn’t think he’ll be condemned for moving quickly on a Donald Trump nominee for U.S. Supreme Court after refusing last year to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. Grassley says the opposition expected from Democrats makes it more important that Trump does as promised and selects a nominee who received strong Senate support when named to a federal court.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Outgoing Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says he doesn’t think tax cuts are feasible during the upcoming session, a position that seems to put him at odds with fellow Republicans who will control both chambers of the Legislature. Branstad told reporters at the annual Associated Press legislative seminar that although he generally supports tax reform, immediate cuts aren’t sustainable amid the state’s financial climate.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials say six employees workers have been fired from a southwestern Iowa disability treatment center after an investigation revealed numerous cases in which patients had been physically or verbally abused. The Department of Human Services said Wednesday that six other workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center have resigned and five were otherwise disciplined. One case is still pending.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that an unconscious inmate was beaten to death by a fellow prisoner at Iowa’s maximum-security penitentiary. It is believed to be first homicide at an Iowa prison since 2010, and has prompted a union to accuse the state of trying to cover up safety lapses. Documents show the deadly assault at the Iowa State Penitentiary continued despite a correctional officer’s failed attempt to get the assailant to stop.