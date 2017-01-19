Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 1/19/2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City leaders have decided the city won’t help federal officials enforce immigration law. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution that says the city _ with few exceptions for public safety _ will take no law enforcement action and won’t spend any city money to aid the feds. The council decided at a previous meeting not to declare itself a “sanctuary city.”

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with killing another man in Waukee has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Brendan Michael McGuinness, of Waukee, had been set to go to trial Jan. 30, but entered his plea Wednesday in Dallas County. He shot 41-year-old Gino Risola at least four times in Risola’s driveway on Nov. 7, 2015.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A beloved Loras College building in Dubuque damaged last year by fire has been demolished. The Telegraph Herald reports that crews began tearing down the north building of the Loras Visitation Complex around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The building was fully razed by early afternoon. A March 16 fire severely damaged the 126-year-old building. Officials initially intended to rebuild, but later determined it would be too expensive.

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) — The former city clerk for Neola in southwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to misconduct after state officials found misspending or mishandling of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports 56-year-old Deb Schierbrock pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pottawattamie County court to three counts of non-felonious misconduct in office.