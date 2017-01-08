Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, Jan. 8th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:00 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump’s emphasis on immigration issues has ramped up interest in a federal proposal named for an Iowa woman killed after a suspected drunken driver who authorities say was living in the country illegally slammed his pickup into her SUV. Senators on Thursday re-introduced the measure named after Sarah Root of Council Bluffs. An immigrant from Honduras, Eswin Mejia, is considered a fugitive wanted in her death.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A Burlington man accused of refusing to let his 16-year-old girlfriend leave then using a machete and skateboard to attack her has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, a required sentence in Iowa for first-degree kidnapping. As 21-year-old Dakota Poland was sentenced Friday he repeatedly interrupted attorneys.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Trials for brothers charged with ongoing criminal conduct in Iowa for allegedly fixing lottery games to collect jackpots have been delayed. On Wednesday District Court Judge Bradley McCall entered an order moving the trial for Eddie Tipton to July 10. Tipton had been scheduled to go on trial Feb. 13. His brother, Tommy Tipton, a former Texas justice of the peace, was facing trial Jan. 23 but his date has now been moved to Sept. 11.

TAMA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says two men have died in a crash during a police pursuit in Tama. A patrol accident report say officers attempted to stop 31-year-old Troy C. Marvin, of Cedar Rapids, after he committed a traffic violation but instead of stopping he fled. His pickup collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Ian L. Halvorson, of Tama. Both died in the crash.