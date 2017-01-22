Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, Jan. 22nd, 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of people marched and cheered speakers in Des Moines in an event connected to similar gatherings in Washington and cities around the country. People gathered Saturday morning for the Women’s March at the state Capitol. The event was part of the national Women’s March, but speakers and protesters holding signs drew attention to a variety of issues, including rights for disabled people, Native Americans and gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Vandals have damaged or destroyed about three dozen fruit and nut trees and plants at an eastern Iowa community orchard. The Quad-City Times reports that the vandalism at the Quad-Cities Food Forest in Davenport included breaking off about 30 trees at the base and pouring tar over other plants. Two years ago, volunteers planted 100 small plants that will bear edible fruits, including gooseberry and elderberry bushes and hazelnut and English walnut trees.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of killing two Des Moines residents who were living with him has canceled a plea hearing and will instead take his case to trial. The Des Moines Register reports that Michael John Wanchanic had been set to enter a plea on Friday.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Council Bluffs mother has been charged after leaving her 12-year-old son on a roadside when he threw a tantrum. The Daily Nonpareil reports that the 33-year-old woman is set to be arraigned Feb. 20 on child endangerment and abandonment charges. An officer found the boy walking along an Interstate 80 ramp at 6:30 a.m. in the morning last fall. The boy said his mother left him after an argument about which shoes to wear to his school in Omaha, Nebraska.