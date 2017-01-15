Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, Jan. 15th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state investigation has uncovered two Roosevelt High School bank accounts with $1.8 million in deposits that wrongly operated outside of the district’s oversight. The Des Moines Register reports that the audit released Friday found hundreds of thousands of dollars of improper and undocumented spending tied to the Des Moines school.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new plan by the Roman Catholic Church’s Sioux City Diocese will see its number of parishes cut nearly in half starting this year. The Sioux City Journal reports that the plan, released Friday, will drop the number of parishes from 108 to 61 in the diocese that serves 24 counties in northwest Iowa. The diocese blames lagging church attendance and a shortage of priests.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Store shelves are running low on ice melt and pantry staples in parts of Nebraska and Iowa as residents prepared for a predicted ice storm later. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for parts of the southeastern corner of Nebraska into southern Iowa for late Saturday and extending to Monday morning. Areas north are under a winter storm watch. Authorities have urged residents to gather food, water and fuel and to stay indoors during the storm.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old West Des Moines man has been arrested after a gun he was handling fired, sending a bullet through a basement ceiling that hit his sleeping mother. Paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. Friday and found a 43-year-old woman shot in her upper body. She was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.