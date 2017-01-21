Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, 1/21/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa say one person has died in a house fire. Firefighters responded early Friday morning to a fire in Washington, Iowa, and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Officials say a body was found inside the burned-out home. That person’s name has not yet been released.

HARTFORD, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southern Iowa say a body has been found inside a burning house, and one person has been arrested in the case. Assistant Warren County Attorney Douglas Eichholz says firefighters were called early Friday morning to a house fire in Hartford, and a body was found inside. Eichholz says 28-year-old Stephen James Major was arrested later Friday in Marshalltown and charged in connection with the fire. .

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a couple found dead in a murder-suicide at George Wyth (wihth) State Park in Waterloo suffered from health problems. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that autopsies confirmed that 86-year-old Neil Miller shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Marilyn Miller, before taking his own life. A police captain says the Waterloo couple had medical issues and that people who knew the Millers say they didn’t want to go to a nursing home.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (AP) — Property taxes will increase this year to pay for 16 blocks of new sidewalks in Windsor Heights, a city where neighborhood streets mostly haven’t had sidewalks since homes were built in the 1950s. The Des Moines Register reports that in addition to the tax hikes, residents of 175 properties will be assessed as much as $3,500 for the new sidewalks outside their home. A 2016 survey by the city found 69 percent of residents didn’t want the sidewalks.